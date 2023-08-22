This fall, Dalton High School graduate Jahmyr Gibbs is making a highly-anticipated debut.
Yes, sure, the former high school All-American running back will be on NFL fields as the highest ever drafted player from Whitfield County when the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft suits up for the Detroit Lions.
His regular-season debut is scheduled to come on Sept. 7, when Detroit plays at Super Bowl champion Kansas City in primetime on NBC to begin the season.
But this debut happened on Aug. 15.
The annual Madden NFL series, the pro football simulation video game developed by Electronic Arts Sports (It’s in the game), released its installment for the year, Madden NFL 24, last week.
And included, in all his 4K-rendered digital glory, is the virtual No. 26 for the virtual Detroit Lions, virtual running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
On an Xbox Series X console displayed on a Vizio TV, Gibbs looks and plays like the same running back who terrorized defenses at Dalton, Georgia Tech and Alabama. His likeness needs a little work — with players usually only getting their face scanned into the game for a more accurate depiction as they get more popular heading into subsequent years in the NFL — but the digital counterpart of the speedy Gibbs has the corresponding 94 speed rating that makes the player model outrun defenders on the field.
With Gibbs officially appearing in the licensed NFL simulation for the first time, a simulation of his first NFL season seemed to be in order.
The game’s franchise mode allows users to take on the role of a coach or general manager of a team for a season (or multiple). The games can be played out and controlled by the user, but you can also simply skip games, letting the game “simulate” what would have happened in the background.
For this exercise, all that was needed was a selection of Detroit head coach Dan Campbell as the user character and a press of the A button as the selection for “skip to playoffs” was highlighted.
After a minute or two of a loading screen, the game spat out its best guess for how the 2023 season, and specifically the 2023 season for Gibbs, will play out.
According to that projection, the rookie will rush 229 times for 772 yards and six touchdowns in the 17 game season, playing in all 17 games. Not exactly the sometimes six touchdowns a game he put up in high school, but solid numbers for an NFL rookie. The only egregious flaw visible is that the season-long run in 2023 for virtual Gibbs was a mere eight yards. There is little chance the explosive runner is getting 229 touches without breaking a long one.
Gibbs also caught 40 passes for 284 more yards, coming in fourth on the Lions for receptions.
Despite a pretty successful rookie campaign individually, Gibbs’ Lions didn’t fare well at all as a team in this 2023 season simulation.
Detroit finished just 3-14, losing all eight in a row to start the season before a week nine bye.
That didn’t stop virtual Gibbs from having a fairly solid start.
In his very first NFL game against the Chiefs, Gibbs rushed 12 times for 56 yards, good for a solid 4.7 yards per carry. Virtual Gibbs must have been motivated to play the team from his home state, because when the Falcons came to Detroit in week three, Gibbs scored a third of his season touchdown total in one game, burning Atlanta for 64 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
The bulk of the simulated season for Gibbs consisted of pretty even statlines. No huge performances stand out from the rest, and he usually could be counted on for around 50 yards per game.
His best stretch occurred in the middle part of the Lions’ schedule. Against Baltimore in week seven, Gibbs rushed for 76 yards, while a week 10 trip to the Los Angeles Chargers saw Gibbs finish with a season-high 80 yards.
The digital running back stuttered to end the season, rushing for 22 or fewer yards against both the Dallas Cowboys in week 17 and the Minnesota Vikings in the last game of the season in week 18.
So Gibbs, and the Lions, ended the season without a playoff berth after a feel-good 9-8 mark a year ago. Gibbs didn’t receive any weekly or yearly awards, but his fellow first-round pick in the Lions locker room, linebacker Jack Campbell, was named the NFC’s Defensive Rookie of the Year.
But, with the Lions’ season over, and the simulation put into limbo at the start of the playoffs, the next step, just to see what would happen, was the “skip to Super Bowl” option.
A button-press later, and some surprisingly positive results for football fans in Gibbs’ home state of Georgia popped up.
As the playoff bracket populated, the Atlanta Falcons were included, having gone 10-7 and won the NFC South. Atlanta hasn’t made an appearance in the postseason in real life since 2017.
Then, it kept going. A 27-10 win over the Carolina Panthers sent them into the Divisional Round against Dallas.
A 17-14 victory set up a home NFC Championship Game appearance for Atlanta against the New York Giants.
After a 30-24 win, all of a sudden the Falcons were (virtually) back in the Super Bowl for the first time since blowing the 28-3 lead against New England after the 2016 season.
This theoretical matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t have a good ending for Atlanta either, with Cincinnati and Joe Burrow winning the big game 21-7.
Who knows how Gibbs’ season will play out, and, considering this same simulation saw quarterback Teddy Bridgewater sign with the Green Bay Packers and lead them to the top seed in the NFC, it’s probably not the most reliable source of projection.
But hey, (virtual) Jahmyr Gibbs scored two (virtual) touchdowns on the (virtual) NFC champs.
Daniel Mayes is the sports editor at the Dalton Daily Citizen. Write to him at danielmayes@dailycitizen.news
