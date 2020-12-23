Daniel Mayes: In 2020, a completed fall high school sports schedule is a great Christmas gift

It’s Christmastime, and there’s one holiday gift that has been especially needed in the Northwest Georgia sports scene this year.
In this 2020, which has been draped in abnormality since March with the outbreak of COVID-19, it almost feels like a gift to be able to participate in what once was a constant.
Now that the time has arrived that we can look back on the fall sports seasons, rather than the peering forward with cautious optimism that took up most of the summer, it feels like a particular blessing — for this sports writer anyway — that the fall sports schedule was completed by the schools in Whitfield and Murray counties almost as normally as could be expected given the circumstances of 2020.
It’s a blessing for the players, especially the seniors.
So much of our coverage in that long summer required questions to be asked: Will we have a season? What will it look like?
When hearing those players speak on their mindset heading into the fall, there was usually a sense of unease and uncertainty detectable under the “control what we can control” mantras that coaches and parents certainly preached to them.
After all, they saw firsthand some of their former classmates have their athletic careers cut short when our local high schools shut down sports in March.
Thankfully, through a whole lot of planning and despite some cancellations and reschedules along the way, the seniors of fall sports in Northwest Georgia got to play out their seasons.
Sophia Voyles, a softball standout at Coahulla Creek High School, is a senior that had more sports ahead of her regardless of what happened this fall. She’s been committed to play at Georgia Tech since she was a freshman, but that didn’t mean she wouldn’t have been devastated to not get a final season to play alongside friends she’s grown up with.
“I love high school softball,” Voyles said in a recent interview, “More than I do travel ball, because of all the relationships you get to make and all the school pride you can build. I’ll miss this place and I’ll miss the girls more than anything.”
There were over 100 seniors that played on the seven football programs in our two counties this year. There were even more in softball, volleyball and cross country.
They got to see their final moments in their respective high school sports play out on the field, court and trail.
They got that moment, rather than the virus deciding it for them, like it unfortunately did for so many in the spring.
In 2020, that’s passed for a gift. With a COVID-19 vaccine coming, I hope that pretty soon we can all get back to taking sports for granted.
Daniel Mayes is the Daily Citizen-News sports editor. Reach him at danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
