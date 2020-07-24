As you watch NBA players run up and down their makeshift court in a mostly-empty arena during their televised reborn 2019-20 season near Orlando, Florida, you’ll sometimes see the slogan “Whole New Game” emblazoned on the large video boards installed just next to the court.
It’s more than just a clever bit of marketing on a board seemingly placed to make a large, desolate room feel slightly less so.
It’s accurate.
So much is different about the against-all-odds professional sports restarts from the product we’re used to seeing. Then again, the world we live in now is quite a bit different from the one before the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), which necessitated these differences in the first place.
Major League Baseball began its truncated, 60-game season Thursday night, an opening day that finally comes more than three months later than scheduled.
Just like the NBA, no fans will be in stands. In a few ballparks, those empty seats are filled with cardboard cutouts of fans that pay for the privilege. There will be a restructured regional schedule in which teams play only their divisional rivals and teams from the corresponding division in the opposite league. For example, the Atlanta Braves of the National League East will face off against the likes of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox of the American League East. A cavalcade of additional rule changes, like the addition of a designated hitter for the National League, and a runner on second at the start of each half inning for each team in an extra-inning game, also will make for seldom-seen changes to professional baseball’s on-field product.
While baseball still plans to play out the sprint of a 60-game season at each team’s home ballpark, the NBA is in a “bubble” in part of Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Kissimmee, Florida, near Orlando, with no players allowed to leave without permission. If they do leave, a COVID-19 test and quarantine wait upon their return.
It makes for an interesting product visually, seeing NBA players suit up in the more intimate environment devoid of fans seated by teams as close to the court as possible. The proper, counting games don’t start for the NBA until July 30, but televised exhibitions began Wednesday.
The arenas don’t feel as cavernous and empty on TV as they first might appear, thanks in large part to the aforementioned video boards blocking views behind benches, which are spaced with social distancing in mind and span a few rows of chairs rather than what would usually be cramped together to create more court-side seats.
The technical hurdles a travel bubble creates are even interesting to see play out on TV. In a Wednesday exhibition between the Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards, announcers watched the game and each other remotely via video conferencing, and live video feeds of the faces of commentators Chris Dempsey, Katy Winge, Chris Marlowe and Scott Hastings dotted the top of the screen. In a game between the Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans, YES network’s Michael Grady conducted a halftime show from the empty Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The planning that has gone into every aspect of these restarts is clearly evident. All those differences may make for a “Whole New Game,” but I’m sure most coaches, players, team and network executives and, certainly, many fans would rather have a new game than no game.
In March, as the NBA shut down originally and the MLB season was postponed before it could begin, it would have almost inconceivable to imagine that the two leagues would be finally taking their respective playing surfaces in late July in such a different form.
With a four-month layoff, it’s astounding the NBA is attempting to finish the season in any capacity, let alone one as seemingly well-organized and smooth.
Against all odds, there are live major professional sports on TVs again, and the restart of the NHL is set to begin Aug. 1 as well.
Through all the on-court, on-ice and on-field planning, the safety of players is also obviously an essential component to making these restarts work.
The best news, no matter how exciting it is to see live sports return, is to see them return safely.
The NBA announced this week that of the 364 players tested for COVID-19 in the bubble since July 13, zero have returned positive results.
That’s great to hear, and no small feat given all the headaches that I’m sure it caused league personnel in devising this system.
If it works, and players can stay safe, then let’s do this.
Let’s play ball.
Daniel Mayes is the sports editor of the Daily Citizen-News. Write to him at danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.