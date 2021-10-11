Daniel Mayes: North Murray's McConkey making a name for himself as Georgia wide receiver

When North Murray High School graduate Ladd McConkey makes a big play for the University of Georgia football team at wide receiver, you'll start to see the comments on social media.
McConkey, who is in his redshirt freshman season in Athens, didn't see the field last year after graduating from North Murray in 2020, so many college football fans understandably have never heard of the lightly recruited kid from Chatsworth whose first Power Five offer came in January 2020 from Georgia before he signed with the Bulldogs in February.
McConkey began this season as a starting wide receiver, partially due to injuries at the position. He scored his first two collegiate touchdowns against Vanderbilt on Sept. 25. With the Bulldogs playing Auburn this past Saturday for a game televised nationally on CBS, several college football fans were introduced to Chatsworth's own McConkey.
The first thing they seem to notice, judging by comments on social media, is his name. It's usually some variation of "some dude named McConkey just scored on you." Then, they'll ponder the posh-sounding connection of Stetson Bennett IV — the Georgia quarterback that played Saturday's game due to an injury to starting quarterback JT Daniels — throwing touchdowns to a Ladd McConkey.
If Saturday's game was someone's first glimpse of Ladd McConkey, what an intro it was.
McConkey caught five passes for 135 yards and a touchdown to help the Bulldogs to a 34-10 win. His touchdown, a 60-yard bomb from Bennett, helped stake Georgia to a 24-3 lead in the third quarter. McConkey's performance earned him Freshman of the Week honors in the Southeastern Conference.
The reaction on social media quickly turned to praise during Saturday's game, even from David Pollack, a former standout defensive end for the Bulldogs and a current ESPN college football analyst.
After the game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart recalled the recruiting trip to Chatsworth that led to offering McConkey a scholarship. Smart watched McConkey in a basketball game between North Murray and Sonoraville on Jan. 20, 2020. After the game, in which McConkey scored 10 points, he tweeted that he Smart offered him a scholarship.
"I saw the heart of a warrior," Smart said of McConkey's performance on Saturday. "I sat in that man's home, and he didn't have one Power Five offer, and he wanted to play big-time football. All he did was make catches, punt return, make plays, and it's not his fault who he goes against."
McConkey played quarterback during his senior season at North Murray but spent time all over the field for the Mountaineers.
"I watched him play basketball one night and said 'I want this guy on my team,'" Smart said. "His parents are wonderful people and jumped all over the opportunity to come play at Georgia. I think any player on our team will tell you Ladd McConkey outworks every guy out there, and he plays with physical toughness at 184 pounds. And today, he made some plays in the vertical passing game and I'm really proud of him."
According to North Murray head coach Preston Poag, McConkey's size played a role in other Power Five programs overlooking the former Mountaineer standout, who Smart went on to say was "everything right about college football."
McConkey is listed at 6-feet tall, and he's put on about 20 pounds since his playing weight of 165 in his senior season at North Murray.
But McConkey didn't need size to burn the Auburn secondary on Saturday. He sprinted to get separation on Auburn defensive back Nehemiah Pritchett on the 60-yard score. In the second quarter, McConkey put on the brakes for a sudden stop on a route, then left Pritchett in the dust as he accelerated to give Bennett a wide-open target on a 45-yard completion that set up a Georgia touchdown.
McConkey's name may be the first things fans notice, but then it's the speed, the shiftiness and the touchdowns.
They'll see what people in Northwest Georgia have seen for a long time.
Ladd McConkey is making a name for himself in college football.
Daniel Mayes is the Daily Citizen-News sports editor. Reach him at danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
