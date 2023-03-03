Even with all of the successes enjoyed by high school basketball teams from Whitfield and Murray counties this season, it’s hard not to think about what could have been.
Sure, there is an abundance to celebrate.
Chris Tipton and the Murray County Lady Indians made sure to obliterate any remnants of the lid Tipton said he saw on the downtrodden program he took over two years ago. A region title for the first time since 1967 and an Elite 8 appearance for the first time since 1978 saw to that.
Christian Heritage School’s boys started 21-0 this season, a new school record, and junior Jax Abernathy proved himself against some of the top talent in Georgia and Tennessee in the numerous test games the Lions scheduled and passed this season.
Then, there were the surprises.
Well, if one can ever be truly surprised by the Northwest Whitfield Lady Bruins at this point.
After 10 straight playoff appearances and seven straight trips to at least the second round, no one would have blinked if the Lady Bruins came back down to Earth after graduating seven seniors, including all five starters. All Northwest did was make a second straight trip to the Elite 8 and win a second consecutive region championship.
And North Murray’s boys, coming off a seven-win season, went under a drastic style overhaul that produced a drastic turnaround. The Mountaineers caused havoc for opposing teams on their way to a 23-4 finish, setting school records for offense along the way.
It’s with the Mountaineers’ finish that you start to see just how close Northwest Georgia came to having an even more spectacular year in high school basketball than the one that just wrapped up.
Model, a Region 7-2A foe of North Murray, will make its first ever Final Four appearance on Saturday. North Murray went toe-to-toe with Model all year, splitting two games in the regular season. Had the Mountaineers been able to down Model in the region title game, a 70-53 loss for the Mountaineers as they went cold on their own floor, the No. 1 seed and the playoff path Model just navigated to the Final Four could have been running through Chatsworth. It could have been North Murray making its first ever appearance in the state semifinals.
And the aforementioned Christian Heritage season, which fizzled out in a second-round loss to semifinalist Macon County.
The Lions spent much of the season ranked No. 2 in the state in Class A Division 2. The only problem for the Lions? No. 1 shared a region with them. Greenforest Christian handed Christian Heritage its first loss in the final game of the regular season and did it again in the Region 7-A D2 title game.
After a dominating 73-46 home win over Lincoln County in the first round, the Lions had to hit the road in the second as a two-loss two-seed. The Lions will now watch from home as the only two teams to beat them this season could meet up for the state championship game next week.
Still, that’s why they play the games. A path was still possible for both North Murray and Christian Heritage, and it didn’t happen. Neither North Murray head coach Tim Ellis nor Christian Heritage’s Tyler Watkins would make excuses.
Those seasons are still as special even without continuing a little longer.
They have a lot to celebrate, just like Murray County’s girls, after finishing likely their best season in 50-plus years.
Like the Northwest Lady Bruins, who came out of nowhere to keep putting up region titles.
Like Dalton’s girls, who won a playoff game for the first time since 2011. Like the Dalton boys, who improved from 1-24 last year to 16-9 and just missed out on the playoffs.
Like the girls teams from Coahulla Creek, North Murray and Christian Heritage or the boys squads from Murray County, Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield, who all made playoff appearances this season.
Like The Dalton Academy’s boys, who tallied the program’s first ever win.
Even though another year will go by without a local team claiming the ultimate prize and cutting down the state nets, there’s still a lot to celebrate from the basketball court this season.
Daniel Mayes is the sports editor at the Dalton Daily Citizen. Write to him at danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
