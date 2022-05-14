The 2021 high school soccer season was so successful in Dalton and the surrounding areas that it spurred the creation of a celebration — and a new nickname for the area famously known as the “Carpet Capital of the World.”
“Soccertown, USA,” as Dalton is now sometimes called, was no stranger to soccer success. Dalton High School, Southeast Whitfield and Northwest Whitfield had all won state championships in recent years, but never more than one in the same season.
Last year, there were three.
2022 didn’t quite match last season for state championships — Whitfield County settled for just two state champs — but Soccertown was just as dominant as ever on the pitch this season.
The Dalton Academy didn’t exist this time last year, but the Puma boys soccer program sprinted into history in its first season by winning the Class A Public state championship.
Southeast Whitfield came into the season looking for a repeat of a Class 4A state championship, and the Raiders got it.
There may just be two state champions from the county this season, but four teams played for a title on the state’s biggest stage.
Dalton High School played for its third straight state championship and its sixth in 10 years, but the Catamounts came just short of the feat by falling to Lassiter in the state championship game.
Northwest Whitfield was right there too, forcing an all-Whitfield state final in 4A. They fell to rival Southeast with the state championship on the line.
The Northwest Whitfield girls nearly joined the boys in the state finals. The Lady Bruins matched last year’s run to the Final Four with another appearance in the state semifinals.
Eight total local soccer programs reached the state’s Elite 8. The boys from Coahulla Creek and North Murray reached the quarterfinal, while the Southeast girls made their first ever appearance in the Elite 8.
All eight boys soccer programs in either Whitfield County or Murray County made the state playoffs in 2022 — Christian Heritage and Murray County joined the other teams that made a deeper playoff run. Five of the eight girls teams were there too. Coahulla Creek and Dalton made return trips, while North Murray’s girls made their first ever playoff appearance.
The local soccer scene even drew interest from the New York Times this year. An article released this spring detailed the rise of the sport in Dalton, culminating in the current run of success the area is seeing.
There will only be two state 2022 state champions remembered from the area.
But Soccertown has never been stronger across the board.
That’s worth celebrating.
Daniel Mayes is the sports editor at the Dalton Daily Citizen. Write to him at danielmayes@dailycitizen.news
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.