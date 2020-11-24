Daniel Mayes: Thankful for a (mostly) intact high school football season

As we near Thanksgiving, I think we have a lot to be thankful for after wrapping up the high school football regular season last Friday.
After all, there were large chunks of time this spring and summer where it seemed like there wouldn't be a high school football season at all. Amid talks of safety and social distancing with the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), football just didn't seem like a social distancing-friendly sport.
Yet, here we are, sets of seniors at seven of our area high schools just completed their last regular season of football. Three of those deserving teams managed to make the playoffs and keep those seasons going a little bit longer.
It wasn't without its hiccups. Southeast Whitfield High School weren't able to make up two games, one of them with North Murray. Coahulla Creek postponed two games early in the season due to an outbreak on their team, and the Colts spent much of the latter half of the season playing games in rapid-fire, Friday-Tuesday-Saturday turnarounds. Several area players had to sit out games due to contact tracing protocols.
Christian Heritage lost two games as well, but the Lions' season continues in the playoffs. North Murray will too, as will Northwest Whitfield, which had a game with Ridgeland canceled in the penultimate week of the regular season. Christian Heritage and North Murray play in the first round of the playoffs in their respective classifications on Friday, while Northwest suits up Saturday.
Seeing "postponed" or "canceled" on a schedule where there would normally have been a score became regular in this irregular season.
But an irregular season is still a season. Seniors in their final spring sports season didn't get to finish theirs when the sports world mostly stopped in March.
Whether it was the right decision to go ahead with a football season or not amid COVID-19, much planning, work and rules went into making it happen in the safest way possible.
In a year devoid of much positive, completing the football season and giving so many of our local student athletes some sense of normalcy counts as an accomplishment in my book.
Let's keep it going in the playoffs.
Daniel Mayes is the sports editor of the Daily Citizen-News. Write to him at danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
