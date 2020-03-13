Daniel Mayes: The day the sports stopped: It's hard not to think of the athletes in coronavirus cancellations

Refreshing Twitter on Wednesday and Thursday felt like a bad dream.
Report after news tidbit after revelation populated at the top of my timeline, each seemingly more unthinkable than the last, as the new coronavirus (COVID-19) reaction spread through the sports world swiftly.
NBA? Suspended. NHL? Suspended. NCAA championships? Cancelled.
Then it hit home for Northwest Georgia.
Dalton State College's chances at a basketball national championship were taken away Thursday when the NAIA announced that all winter championships were cancelled. The 30-3 Roadrunners would have to be settle for a record-setting regular season for wins and a Southern States Athletic Conference tournament championship. Seven seniors would suddenly have their careers ended.
Also on Thursday, the Georgia High School Association recommended that high schools suspend their spring sports. Dalton Public Schools, Whitfield County Schools and Murray County Schools have all suspended athletics until further notice, and Dalton's Christian Heritage School has already announced a two-week campus closure that includes suspending sports.
Through all the health scares that this global pandemic has brought, I can't help my mind from wandering back to the athletes.
Now, this is not a criticism of any of the institutions for making the decisions that they have. I could never pretend to be an expert on public safety, and I would not dare suggest that any of this has been an overreaction. This situation the world has found itself in is a scary one, and I trust the experts that surely were consulted prior to these decisions being made.
The NCAA, NAIA, GHSA and other organizations were put in an unwinnable situation, and the decision made was one deemed to be the lesser of two evils.
That doesn't mean there won't be consequences.
It's hard not to feel for those Dalton State seniors, who make up the nucleus of a squad that had earned a No.1 seed in the NAIA tournament just a few hours before learning that tournament would no longer exist. That's where Dalton State head coach Alex Ireland's thoughts immediately went when he heard the news.
"It's devastating, particularly for our seniors," Ireland said when reached for comment Thursday. "To be 30-3 and tied for the most wins in the country and not have a chance to win the national title is just devastating."
It's hard not to feel for high school athletes throughout Whitfield and Murray counties, who now face a waiting game to see when — and if — they'll play again this season. And, for some, whether they will ever play again.
It's hard not to feel for athletes at colleges and universities around the country, hundreds of which may have just seen their athletic careers evaporate in an instant, pending an NCAA announcement that seniors in spring sports may regain some eligibility. Some were preparing for their only chance to compete on a national stage, like the NCAA basketball tournament.
It's hard not to feel for the city of Atlanta, which was set to host this year's NCAA Final Four in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It's hard not to feel for professional athletes. If these seasons never return, how does that affect legacies of players like LeBron James, primed to chase another championship in his quest to catch Michael Jordan?
But, compare that with people that have been affected by the virus. Compare that to the unknowable number of people who might have been infected had these tough decisions to temporarily suspend sports had not been made.
It's hard not to feel for those people, too.
Daniel Mayes is the Daily Citizen-News sports editor. Reach him at danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
