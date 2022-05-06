It's the inevitability.
Southeast Whitfield and Northwest Whitfield played on the state's biggest stage in soccer Thursday night in Macon, battling in a physical, close match for the Class 4A state championship game.
It's a remarkable accomplishment for the area surrounding what has become known as "Soccertown, USA."
Two county and region rivals went into the state finals knowing that the state championship trophy would be coming back to Whitfield County.
But, only one of them could bring it back.
As the final whistle sounded on a 2-1 Southeast victory, there was an eruption of elation from one bench and one side of the bleachers at Five Star Stadium at Mercer University.
From the other, stark silence.
Southeast players sprinted across the field to jump up into the stands and celebrate.
Some Northwest players collapsed.
Through several minutes of trophy presentations, an ice bath for Southeast coach Hector Holguin and rowdy celebrations, the Bruins looked like they were entering hibernation.
Some laid on the ground, glaring at the turf. Some sat up, staring at their neighbors from across the county as they got what Northwest desperately wanted.
As the Bruins were announced as state runners-up, not a player moved. Northwest coach Isael Gutierrez broke from trying to console his team to go retrieve the trophy.
It's a scene full of stark contrast. So much movement, sound, emotion on one end.
Stillness, silence, sadness on the other.
That's sports championships.
There's a winner. There are those that don't win.
There wasn't a loser on that field in Macon Thursday night.
Northwest ends the season finishing second in the region and second in the state to the same team from 12 miles down the road.
In the first year under Gutierrez, the Bruins built a contender that most likely would have won championships in other states, regions and classifications.
Northwest had great chances to win both matchups with Southeast, for the region and for the state title. The Bruins led 2-1 in overtime before being bested by the Raiders in the regular season, and, on Thursday night, Northwest got the opportunity to play the last 36 minutes of game action against a shorthanded Southeast after a red card.
Northwest was inches from two championships this season. Instead, they'll walk away as second-place finishers in the region, the state and the county.
The Bruins play some of the best soccer in the state in Soccertown.
Southeast does, too.
Daniel Mayes is the sports editor at the Dalton Daily Citizen. Write to him at danielmayes@dailycitizen.news
