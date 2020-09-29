Sports sure went from zero to 100 real quick in these last few weeks.
As a result of the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the usual spring and summer swell of NBA and NHL playoffs mixed with the dog days of the MLB were absent this year.
Those delays, postponements and shortened schedules that were fairly unprecedented have now led to sort of a sports overload.
Football is back, both college and professional. The NBA Finals are about to begin. The NHL just crowned a Stanley Cup Champion Monday in the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Major League Baseball playoffs are underway with more teams included than ever.
This summer felt like arriving at a fast food restaurant as the skeleton midnight crew was preparing to close down. The ice cream basketball machine has been down for a few hours, and the chicken finger baseball can be cooked, but it might take a little longer than usual.
Fall is now like an overflowing Sunday church potluck buffet, with more chicken casseroles than can possibly even be sampled.
What was a nearly silent summer of no sports is now a concurrent cacophony of everything happening at once.
That fall potluck, for me, usually has me sticking mostly with the football that I, and surely a lot of other southerners, know and love.
This fall, I’m still mostly transfixed on a non-traditional early fall sport.
If someone brings lemon pepper chicken wings with blue cheese dipping sauce to the Sunday potluck, it’ll most likely be a little confusing, but I certainly won’t complain.
Someone brought the NBA Finals into the Southern football church, and it couldn’t be a more intriguing and unusual pairing.
Should the NBA have decided against restarting its 2019-20 season in a bubble on Disney’s property near Orlando, Florida, the public would have been robbed of an fun but unusual playoffs, even by 2020’s standards of unusualness.
In a sport that mostly ends up with the chalk of the superstar-laden, higher-seeded teams battling it out in the late rounds, this year’s NBA playoffs have seen just about as close to a Cinderella run as you can get in the sport. The Miami Heat are in the NBA Finals, which start tonight.
Miami has been like the senior-laden group of five teams, making their way past the freshman one-and-done led squads in March Madness.
Here the underdogs are, all the way in the title game (or series) against the favorites of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Heat, which came into the playoffs as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, are only the third team seeded that low to reach the NBA Finals since 1984, when the league went to its current 16-team playoff format. Even then, the other cases of those low-seeded teams reaching the championship series are dissimilar to what we’ve seen in 2020.
The New York Knicks in 1999 were seeded eighth in the East after a lockout-shortened season that lasted just 50 games, but they were an established competitor throughout the preceding decade and had an established team cornerstone in center Patrick Ewing.
The Houston Rockets reached the final series as a six seed in 1995, but they were defending champions at the time. They went on to win the championship for the second consecutive year.
This 2020 Heat team was a non-playoff team last season. They added a perennial All-Star in Jimmy Butler last offseason, but the remaining core has been made up of pieces that have been in Miami for some time or were recently selected in the draft.
Even still, watching the team in the playoffs, you might not say a player like Butler is the Heat’s best, certainly not in the same superstar-or-bust mold that usually leads to NBA title contention.
Through the three Heat playoff series, Miami has had three different leading scorers.
In a first-round sweep of the Indiana Pacers, it was Goran Dragic, a veteran point guard who the Heat nearly traded to Dallas last summer. In the second round, against the Milwaukee Bucks and MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, it was Butler who scored most for the Heat in a 4-1 series win. In the recent Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, 23-year-old center and first-time All-Star Bam Adebayo was the leader. That doesn’t even include Tyler Herro, a rookie, stepping in to score 37 points in a game against the Celtics.
This Heat team is a mold breaker, both in their successes this season, and the ways they’ve found to accomplish them. Teams with the Heat’s comparative lack of star power rarely find themselves in the position to win it all. It’s truly been a refreshing sight to see the role of the lovable underdog actually make some noise in June, err, September.
Then, you throw in all the other storylines.
James’ history as a member of the Heat for four seasons. James and his pursuit of a fourth title in his quest to match Michael Jordan’s six. Heat executive Pat Riley’s messy breakup with James and his time as the head coach of the Lakers in the 1980s.
Keep your chicken casseroles, for a couple more weeks anyway.
I’ll be focused on those lemon pepper wings.
Daniel Mayes is the sports editor of the Daily Citizen-News. He really likes lemon pepper chicken wings. Write to him at danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
