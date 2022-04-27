Dalton State College stormed back from a three-stroke deficit at the end of day one to repeat as Southern States Athletic Conference champions on Wednesday.
Cameron Daniel won the individual championship as the Lady Roadrunners forged ahead, winning by 11 strokes over runners-up William Carey.
2021 SSAC champion Dalton State fell behind after the first day of competition Tuesday at the SSAC championship in Greenville, Alabama, but a day-two total of 292 was enough to put the Lady Roadrunners in front for good with a total score of 916 (+52).
Loyola, which was the leader after 18 holes, was nine strokes behind William Carey for third, and Blue Mountain and Mobile rounded out the top five.
Daniel, a junior from Fairburn, beat out teammate Sydney Hermann by one stroke for the individual medalist title. Daniel shot a 10-over 226, while Hermann was right behind at 227.
Roadrunner Megan Donahue tied for fifth with a 14-over 230. Daniel and Herman both trailed Loyola's Madison Bates after Tuesday, but Bates settled for a tie for third.
Dalton State competes for a national title in the NAIA championship tournament beginning May 24 at Lincoln Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
