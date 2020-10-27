Dantzler, Dalton native and former UGA football player, continues new athletic passion in finishing 100-mile ultramarathon

Watts Dantzler understands he will always be known as the former Dalton High School and University of Georgia football player to some.
But he sure is doing some amazing things to change that.
Dantzler, now 28 years old and living in Atlanta, recently completed the 100-mile Georgia Jewel ultramarathon that starts and finishes at the Dalton Convention Center.
The longest-standing 100-mile race in the state, the Georgia Jewel includes more than 13,000 feet of elevation on the challenging Pinhoti Trail.
For the 6-foot-8, 240-pound Dantzler, the final climb up what is known as "Mt. Baker," was the exclamation point on a transformation that has taken him from "Between the Hedges" in Athens to among the mountains as a 100-mile ultramarathon finisher.
Much like the trail he traveled during the race, there were twists and turns along the way.
"I moved to the beach in 2018 and really took a big evaluation of my life, Dantzler said. "I really took a look at my mental health and physical health. I was really unhappy. I knew I needed to make some changes. I needed to get healthy and come back to Atlanta and see what life had in store for me.
"I really had to change my entire lifestyle. I needed to get away from identifying as a football player and that is really hard to do. I had really built my credentials on that. Always being introduced as a former lineman for the University of Georgia. I didn't want that to be the only image people had of me."
Step one for Dantzler was weight loss.
Dantzler has lost more than 100 pounds since 2019, a long way from his 354 pound playing days for the Bulldogs. He played offensive tackle and guard for Georgia from 2011 to 2015.
"In 2017 and 2018, I started to take steps to get to where I am as a runner," he said, "but most importantly to me has been my walk with the Lord. He's opened some amazing doors for me. The weight loss has given me the right opportunities in my journey. I wanted to live a better life and a healthier life. It has taken me three years to get where I'm at where God can use me to inspire others."
Once the weight came off, Dantzler quickly turned his sites toward running. In March of 2020, Watts ran the Publix Atlanta Marathon in a time of 5:12:46.
"The Atlanta marathon was a good opportunity for me," he said. "I really went head-first into it, which is how I like to do most things. I didn't understand how difficult it was going to be. But I learned pretty fast. I really had to get my mind and body ready to do something for that long.
"But it worked out perfectly. They were able to have the marathon before everything started shutting down (due to the outbreak of COVID-19)."
During the quarantine, Watts and his girlfriend, Colleen Frey, ran a virtual marathon
"We spread the miles out, but ended up doing 32 miles," he said.
Then in May, he organized a "fun run" of 50-miles through the Pass the Torch vintage T-shirt company he works for. Though he was the only one that completed the 50 miles, Dantzler said it was another important milestone for him.
"I really needed to prove to myself that I could do that before I signed up for a 100-miler," he said.
When it came time to sign up for his first 100-miler, he called picking the Georgia Jewel a "no-brainer," even though he was not familiar with the course.
"Having it here in Dalton, that's really a God connection," he said. "Seeing it starts and finishes in my hometown. That was it for me.
"I hadn't been on the Pinhoti at all. I had done a short hike on just the beginning of the course, but I had no idea how rocky and steep it was. I really had no idea what I was getting into."
As far as the actual race goes, there were tremendous highs and lows for Dantzler.
The 100-miler runners began their race at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, running through the night. The first half of their race takes them from the convention center to the Pinhoti Trail at mile four. The runners then climb Dug Gap Mountain, Hurricane Mountain, Middle Mountain and Mill Creek Mountain before arriving at the Snake Creek Gap trailhead.
The trail then continues over Horn Mountain to Pilcher's Pond, Keown Falls and up John's Mountain before arriving at the Dry Creek trail system. The course includes 35 miles to the Dry Creek trail system, followed by 30 miles of trails at Dry Creek and then 35 miles back to the trade center.
"The low point was really Dry Creek," Dantzler said. "I really wanted to quit at that point. I really had to do some soul searching. It was really gut check time. I was asking myself what was my reasoning for being out there? I needed to face my weaker moments. A lot of times in my life, I would have these weak moments and tap out. I really had to dig deep. I had to rewrite the script."
Dantzler was thankful to be joined by Dave Daniel during the first section of the race. Daniel was running his first 100-miler as well and the two had decided on the Georgia Jewel together. The pair ran the first 35 miles together. Daniel eventually had to drop out of the race at mile 77 after missing a time cutoff.
Dantzler was crewed during the last 50- miles of the race by friends David Jackson, Jordan Keener and Charlie Wilson. Keener and Wilson are from Dalton, while Dantzler met Jackson at Georgia. The two are roommates in Atlanta.
"Starting at mile 43, seeing my girlfriend and then my crew at mile 50, that was huge," Dantzler said. "Having those guys with me was what kept me going. I wouldn't have finished without them. They kept asking me if I was OK, checking on me. Even though I was hurting, I wasn't going to give pain a voice. I just kept focusing on the positives. I just kept saying I was doing great.
"Looking back on my career at Georgia, I struggled with being a negative person. There were times when I let negativity run my life. Moving forward, I wanted to put that behind me. To really focus on the positives."
Along with Frey, who he said was the MVP of the race, and his crew, Dantzler focused on lessons from accomplished ultrarunners David Goggins, Jesse Itzler and Chad Wright.
Dantzler also credits the Joiya products he used during the rest to keep him going. Dantzler, who is a health and wellness advisor for the company, used various gels, pills and creams to keep his legs from cramping.
Dantzler also mentioned former Catamount Andrew O'Neill. A longtime area runner, O'Neill also finished the Georgia Jewel to mark his first 100-mile finish. He finished in 26:13:32, good enough for 19th place overall.
Dantzler officially finished at 29:45:38. He was 42nd overall of the 72 runners that finished the 100-miler race.
"It really was an amazing experience," Dantzler said. "It was the toughest day and a half of my life. Twenty-nine hours and 45 minutes. Quite a journey."
Dantzler, 28, a health and physical education major at the University of Georgia, graduated in 2016.
To say Dantzler is keeping busy is an understatement. An entrepreneur when he's not running, he currently splits his time acting, working with Joiya, Pass the Torch and various restaurants.
"God really filled my plate up with different things," Dantzler said. "I always say, I don't really work. I just get to have fun.
"I love teaching and helping people and helping them develop healthier habits. I knew the right doors would open."
