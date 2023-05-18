Jordyn Davis is the first state champion in the history of the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department. The 8-year-old Davis competed in the GRPA (Georgia Recreation and Parks Association) State Track Meet at Cross Creek High School in Augusta recently and recorded a “hat trick” — winning the state championship in each of the three events she entered in her age 8-and-under division. She brought home top honors in the 100-meter run, the 200-meter run, and the running long jump events.
Davis was one of thee who competed at the state meet from the Dalton Parks and Rec team, coached by Rick Willis. Piers Jensen finished sixth in javelin for the 11-12 age group, while Samuel Willis took fourth in broad jump for the 11-12 age group.
There were 11 kids on the DPRD team. Seven made it to the district event, and four qualified for the state meet in in Augusta.
