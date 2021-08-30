Defending national champion DSC men's golf tabbed as preseason No. 1 in coaches poll, women take No. 2

The defending national champion Dalton State College men's golf team opens as the top-ranked team in the preseason NAIA coaches poll, while the women's team was tabbed as the nation's No. 2 team.
The Roadrunners, which won the 2020-21 NAIA National Championship in May, took eight of 14 first place votes to receive top billing. It's the first time the Roadrunners have debuted as No. 1 in the poll in program history. The national championship was the first for Dalton State.
This is the 46th NAIA Coaches Poll to be released since the men's golf program has been eligible for national rankings. Of the 46, Dalton State has been ranked in the poll 45 times, including 22 top-five rankings.
The women's team, meanwhile, has been ranked in all 46 polls since the program originated. The Lady Roadrunners take the second spot in the women's poll behind defending national champion Keiser. Dalton state received two first place votes.
Both programs were again picked to win the Southern States Athletic Conference by their conference mates. Both squads took the conference crown last season. The women have won four of the last six conference titles, while the men have won the conference six straight times.
The season gets underway next month for both teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.