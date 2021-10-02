ROCKMART -- North Murray High School's two-game winning streak was snapped Friday night as the Mountaineers were mostly held at bay by defending Region 6-3A champ Rockmart on the road, 34-13.
Devin Hunte's 15-yard rush for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter was North Murray's only trip to the end zone in the game, which came after Rockmart had rolled up a 34-6 lead.
Mountaineer quarterback Seth Griffin was 15-of-26 for 147 yards and was without leading receiver Michael McDade, who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury sustained in last week's game against Sonoraville.
Judson Petty was the workhorse for North Murray on offense as he finished with 12 carries for 40 yards and five receptions for 70 yards.
Kicker Owen Hannah made a pair of field goals, including one for 35 yards to cap off the Mountaineers' first possession after Rockmart lost the ball on the opening drive on a fumble.
North Murray (3-2, 2-2 Region 6-3A) held the 3-0 advantage for just a little while however, as Rockmart (4-1, 3-0 Region 6-3A) put together a 10-play, 68-yard drive that ended with the first of three rushing touchdowns for the Jackets' Keyshaun McCullough. Down 14-3 at the half, the Mountaineers opened the second half with a promising drive that reached the Rockmart 7-yard line on fourth-and-1 before a false start penalty on the next play forced them back and Hannah made his second field goal, this time for 29 yards.
North Murray steps outside of Region 6-3A next week to host Southeast Whitfield Friday night at 7:30.
