Diemond in the rough: Dalton High volleyball's Simpson signs with Cleveland State

Dalton High School outgoing senior Diemond Simpson won’t have to travel far to continue playing volleyball in college.
Simpson will travel 45 minutes away to play for Cleveland State Community College in Cleveland, Tennessee, where she signed recently.
Simpson, a defensive specialist and outside hitter, played five years on the varsity team for the Lady Catamounts.
Simpson was announced as a part of the 2020 recruiting class by the school along with four other players: Claire Beasley of Athens, Tennessee; Kacie Hughes of Tullahoma, Tennessee; and Madison Miner and Grace Wiggins of Madisonville, Tennessee.
“Our recruiting class of 2020 promises to be dynamic on all levels,” Alizabeth Atnip, Cleveland State head volleyball coach said in the announcement. “We have a well-rounded group of players incoming and I expect them to make a big impact. The talent level equals the motivation. Every athlete shows such passion for the sport of volleyball. Each girl has the desire and fire that we look for in our program. I’m thrilled to see these players develop as this team flourishes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.