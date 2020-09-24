Disproven doubts: Dalton's Howard shows he belongs on the football field

At one point in his football career, Dalton High School senior running back Maurice Howard didn’t know if he’d ever get to step on the field much.
As a slimmer, untrained freshman, Howard peered into his football future and saw doubts.
“To be real, as a freshman, I never thought I’d be here,” Howard said. “I still didn’t know if football was for me.”
Part of that, Howard admits, was a lack of deeper knowledge about the strategies of football.
“I was just running around out there,” Howard said. “I didn’t really understand much. I was just out there running from people.”
Howard had the speed to be a high school back, but a growth spurt — both in height and weight — between his sophomore and junior seasons helped Howard realize he could make it. Howard grew to 6-foot-1, 205 pounds.
“I was always fast coming up through middle school,” Howard said. “But those two inches and 30 pounds really helped a lot. I was so much bigger, and I could run between the tackles a whole lot better.”
Three years, 30 pounds and a whole lot more confidence from those freshman doubts, Howard has stepped into the shoes — and No. 1 jersey — left by former All-American Dalton running back Jahmyr Gibbs as the lead back for the Catamounts.
Howard saw spot duty as a backup to Gibbs, now a freshman phenom at Georgia Tech, during the 2019 season.
In 2020, what Howard once thought impossible was here. He’s the starting running back for Dalton High School.
“There’s definitely an appreciation for everyone who got me here,” Howard said. “There were a whole lot of teammates and coaches that have helped me. Both Jahmyr’s class and the class before, they helped me realize what I could do.”
Howard is the latest in a long line of talented Dalton running backs.
"We're a run team," Dalton head coach Matt Land said. "We like to run the ball, and that's what we cut our teeth on. Howard is the guy to come in and take that run role."
Howard didn’t get much of a chance to shine with his increased playing time in a week one matchup against Calhoun. Dalton fell behind quickly, leaning more on the passing attack in an attempt to catch up to a large deficit that ended in 41-14 defeat. Howard had only six carries for 30 yards.
In a week two trouncing of Ridgeland, Howard came into his own, scoring three touchdowns and racking up 224 yards on 14 carries. Howard showed he’s still got that speed despite his added bulk, scoring on long touchdowns of 48 and 75 yards.
After two opening games and a record of 1-1, Howard and the Catamounts were on the sidelines last week with an bye week and will be off again tonight. Dalton will next be in action when they travel to play Carrollton on next Friday.
“After that loss to Calhoun, we just felt like we had to come back and go hard at practice,” Howard said. “We’re just coming back to get better every week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.