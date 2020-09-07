DOC-UP benefit golf event still on schedule

The organizers of the annual DOC-UP benefit golf event are busy finalizing the details of the event on Monday, Oct. 5, at The Farm Golf Club.
“We are proceeding with our plans with full confidence that the event will take place," golf committee Chairman Chip Sellers said. "We have worked with the professional staff at The Farm to provide a safe environment for all players, volunteers and Farm staff. We have great, supportive sponsors, great volunteers and a full field of golfers who look forward to this event every year.”
DOC-UP stands for Dalton Organization of Churches United for People, and is one of the few charities aimed at helping people of Dalton and Whitfield County exclusively.
“This year, the virus pandemic has had a devastating effect on the citizens of Dalton and Whitfield County," Sellers said. "With many businesses closed or not running at full capacity, with people laid off and many services temporarily curtailed, our citizens have been hit very hard. Our purpose at DOC-UP is to help these people as best we can with temporary financing, finance counseling, letting them know they are not alone, supporting them emotionally and spiritually. These services we provide take money and our golf event is an important part of our funding, and our sponsors as well as our golfers realize their money is going to help our local friends and neighbors.”
For more information about DOC-UP, or to register as a sponsor or a player, call Amber Rosario at (706) 278-7883 or email her at cashamber7@yahoo.com.
