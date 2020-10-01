DOC-UP benefit golf tournament set for Monday

DOC-UP has been a source of help to residents of Dalton and Whitfield County for over 30 years, but 2020 has proved to be a unique challenge for Dalton area residents as well as DOC-UP. The outreach organization (DOC-UP stands for Dalton Organization of Churches, United for People) has aided more people than normal due to the effects of the pandemic/economic downturn resulting in businesses closing and/or laying off workers and higher medical expenses for many.
Dalton/Whitfield County residents who find themselves under unexpected financial hardships can count on DOC-UP to help with temporary financial help in paying for prescriptions, utilities and overdue rent. While DOC-UP pays the needed funds directly to the providers, the trained volunteer counselors offer help in budgeting and financial planning, emotional support, some staple groceries and toiletries, anger management classes and provide Bibles as well as prayer team support. The DOC-UP volunteer staff members are trained and follow prescribed outlines in their counseling.
DOC-UP’s financial support comes from a network of several dozen churches in Dalton and Whitfield County, corporate and individual donations, as well as the proceeds from the group's annual benefit golf tournament. The 2020 DOC-UP golf event is Monday at The Farm Golf Club, with dozens of foursomes teeing off at 10 a.m. For more information about DOC-UP, or opportunities to help, call Amber Rosario at (706) 278-7883.
