DOC-UP golf tournament set for Monday

Amber Cobb, left, DOC-UP director, and Jim Touhy, right, DOC-UP board member, hold a huge check for $40,000 with Greg Epps at North Georgia Toyota, the hole-in-one sponsor at the Oct. 24 DOC-UP charity golf tournament at The Farm. “Instead of just offering one vehicle from all the Toyotas we have, we felt it might mean more to the hole-in-one winner to be able to select any vehicle and we will give them a $40,000 credit toward their purchase of any vehicle we sell,” Epps said. “When DOC-UP asked if we would consider such a unique form of support, we said ‘Oh, yes we can!’” DOC-UP (The Dalton Organization Of Churches United For People) is a local community organization. The money raised will be used in Whitfield County to help families who need assistance paying past due rent or utilities, and some prescriptions, due to unexpected circumstances. For more information on the golf event or to enter, call (706) 260-1679 or email docup.dalton@gmail.com.