DOC-UP golf tournament set for Oct. 4

Contributed photo

Greg Epps, center, and Eddie Brooker, left, of Northwest Georgia Toyota, present the certificate for a new 2021 Toyota Camry to Jim Touhy, DOC-UP (The Dalton Organization Of Churches United For People) board member and golf committee chairman of the 2021 DOC-UP Golf Tournament to be played on Monday, Oct. 4, at The Farm Golf Club in Rocky Face. Additional prizes will be presented by North Georgia Toyota to players making a hole-in-one on each of the other par 3 holes on the course as well. For more information on the event or to register to play, contact DOC-UP at docup.dalton@gmail.com.