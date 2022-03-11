From Parker Eicholtz’s first plate appearance leading off for Dalton High School against Northwest Whitfield, things went the way of the Catamounts.
Eicholtz was walked, and so were the next three Dalton batters in the Catamounts’ home contest on Friday, setting up an easy first run in what would lead to a 12-0 win over Dalton’s intra-county rivals.
Coming off a 2-1 victory over the Bruins (6-5) in Tunnel Hill Wednesday — in which Dalton (7-2) held on for the win with just two hits — hits and runs came much easier for the Catamounts.
After loading the bases and walking Eicholtz in for the score in the bottom of the first, the Catamounts batted through the entire order to score four in the opening inning.
Dalton scored another in the second, then belted seven runs in the fourth to gain a double-digit advantage.
Northwest couldn’t get on the board in its last chance in the top of the fifth, and the game was called due to the mercy rule.
After Eicholtz came home in the first, Brock Johnson placed a bloop just between the Bruin infield and outfield to score Tyler Neises. Brady Pendley drove one that just landed fair in right field to send home Caleb Nix, and Orlando Santiago sprinted home on a ground ball.
Pendley, the Georgia Southern signee who held Northwest scoreless from the mound, struck out a pair in the bottom of the second to put Dalton back up to bat.
Pendley allowed just three Northwest hits and tallied 11 strikeouts in the complete-game shutout.
Dalton’s lone run of the second came when a fumbled throw to third leaked into the outfield, allowing Neises to trot home for the 5-0 lead.
After the shaky start to the first inning for Northwest pitcher Keaton McQuaig, the left-hander held Dalton without an earned run in the second or third.
Fischer Lloyd slapped a single past first base for Northwest to lead off the top of the fourth, but Pendley again shut down the Bruins.
McQuaig’s control waned again in the bottom of the fourth, and, two walks and a hit batter later, the bases were loaded again.
McQuaig was pulled in favor of Brayden Morrison, who entered with the bases loaded and no outs and couldn’t do much to limit the damage.
An early pitch sailed wide, and Eicholtz was able to run home. Morrison coaxed a grounder out of Johnson and the Bruins were able to convert a double play, but Neises had plenty of time to streak home.
A throw to first on a Pendley grounder sailed wide, sending in Nix, then Morrison hit Jose Santiago, sending in Pendley for the run to make it 9-0.
Morrison was pulled for Hank Harrison with two outs in the fourth, but Dalton kept it going. Eicholtz slammed a single up the middle to bring in two, and Neises plated another with a base hit.
Dalton exited the fourth with a 12-0 lead and needing three outs to end the game early.
Hank Scruggs belted a single as the leadoff hitter in the fifth, clapping as he crossed first base in an attempt to fire up his Bruin teammates after a rare hit.
That was all Northwest managed though, as Pendley slammed the door with another pair of strikeouts.
After finishing 7-18 last season, the Catamounts have seven wins in their first nine games under new head coach Ronnie Natola. Dalton begins Region 5-6A play Monday with a home game against Douglas County at 5:55 p.m.
Northwest heads into Region 7-4A action on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against Pickens.
