CHATSWORTH — Thursday became the final day for the Mistletoe Madness Christmas tournament at North Murray High School. The tournament was originally schedule to run through today, but games were called off due to forecasts of wintry weather. Several local teams were in action at the exhibition event on Thursday.
Boys
North Murray 88, Ringgold 60
North Murray (9-0) capped play in its home tournament by blasting by Ringgold (3-10) 88-60 Thursday to stay unbeaten.
After Ringgold cut what was a 25-13 deficit after the first quarter to a 41-35 score at halftime, the Mountaineers left Ringgold in the dust, outscoring the Tigers 47-25 after the break. North Murray scored 33 just in the third quarter.
Judson Petty led the Mountaineers with 18, while Zavon McDade scored 16. Beau Ellis scored nine.
North Murray went 2-0 in Mistletoe Madness, also downing Pickens.
Polk County 72, Murray County 59
Murray County (4-5) nearly erased a big deficit against Polk County (8-4) at Mistletoe Madness Thursday, but the visitors from Tennessee held on for a 72-59 win.
Polk County led 22-5 during the first quarter at settled for a 41-27 lead at halftime.
The Indians opened the third quarter strong, going on a 12-3 run after halftime to cut the score to 44-39 on a Braxton Vineyard lay-in.
Polk’s offense came alive to put the score at 52-41 after the third, and the Indians couldn’t get closer than nine in the fourth.
The loss snaps a four-game win streak for Murray and puts the Indians at 1-1 in the tournament. They downed Southeast Whitfield 49-45 on Tuesday.
Southeast Whitfield 60, Pickens 45
A fast start helped Southeast Whitfield (4-6) race past Pickens (5-5) 60-45 Thursday at the Mistletoe Madness tournament.
The Raiders jumped out to a 21-8 lead after the first quarter, and a brief comeback early in the second quarter was as close as Pickens came to evening the score.
Southeast’s lead fell to 23-15 early in the second quarter, but the Raiders restored a 13-point advantage at halftime and pushed the lead to 20 on a pair of Brayden Miles free throws early in the fourth quarter.
Southeast kept at least a 20-point advantage until reserves entered the game late in the fourth.
The Raiders had eight players score, led by Cal Rich’s 22. Jayden Calhoun had 11, while Miles and Matthew Brock scored eight apiece.
Southeast closes the tournament at 1-1, having fallen 49-45 to Murray County on Tuesday.
King’s Ridge Christian 39, Dalton 25
The first loss of the season for Dalton (9-1) came in a 39-25 defeat to King’s Ridge Christian (9-3) in the finals of Gordon Lee High School’s Christmas tournament Wednesday night.
Dalton defeated Gordon Lee and LaFayette to reach the finals.
Chaz Ramsey led the Catamounts with eight points.
Dalton won nine in a row to start the season after going 1-24 last year. The Catamounts next play on Jan. 7 at Coahulla Creek.
Girls
Calhoun 66, Southeast Whitfield 23
Southeast Whitfield (2-6) fell to Calhoun (8-2) 66-23 on Thursday at Mistletoe Madness.
Calhoun grabbed a big first half lead and had a 56-21 advantage after three quarters.
Southeast finished 0-2 in the tourney after falling to Ringgold 52-32 Wednesday night.
Northwest Whitfield 65, McMinn County 54
A big third quarter led Northwest Whitfield (5-6) over McMinn County (4-2) at North Murray on Thursday.
The Lady Bruins led 34-28 at halftime but blitzed ahead with a 20-point frame, leading 54-38 after the period.
McMinn answered early in the fourth, but the Northwest lead held.
Kennedy Baker led Northwest with 20 points, nine of those coming in the third-quarter run. Sloan Pender scored 14 and Beckley Manning put in 13.
The Lady Bruins went 1-1 at the tournament, dropping 60-37 to Calhoun on Wednesday.
Murray County 46, Heritage 44
Ella Dotson nailed a deep 3-pointer as time expired to lift Murray County (7-3) over Heritage (4-8) 46-44 Thursday night at Mistletoe Madness.
Dotson and the Lady Indians came thundering back from a 32-17 halftime deficit and from 12 points behind in the fourth quarter.
A Kiersten Hixson free throw with one minute to play got Murray within 44-40.
With 11.6 seconds to play, Dotson swished a three to sink the deficit to one. Heritage missed the ensuing free throws, and Murray called timeout after dribbling into the frontcourt.
With two seconds left on the clock, Dotson took the inbounds pass, took one dribble and pulled up near the center-court logo for the winner.
Murray allowed just 12 total points in the second half while making the comeback.
The Lady Indians finished 1-1 at the event, falling to McMinn County Wednesday.
North Murray 42, Heritage 40
North Murray (9-3) played just one game at its home tournament, but the Lady Mountaineers made it count.
Cameron Longley knocked down a 3-pointer to lift North Murray over Heritage (4-8) 42-40 Wednesday night at the Mistletoe Madness tournament.
The Lady ‘Neers were set to play Ringgold on Tuesday, but that game was called off. North Murray would have played Southeast Whitfield today.
