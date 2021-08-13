Dr. Bob Raitz golf tournament set for Aug. 27

Metro photo

The Learning Tree Elementary School hosts its 12th annual Dr. Bob Raitz Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, Aug. 27, at Nob North Golf Course in Cohutta.

Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. The ceremonial shot by Raitz's son, Ron Raitz, is at 8:15 a.m. on hole No. 1. The tournament follows at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.

One mulligan per player will be available for purchase for $5 at registration, to be used on the honor system. Sack lunches will be given out at that time

The Learning Tree School provides quality Christian education in spacious outdoor and indoor classrooms for students 4 years of age on through eighth grade. Proceeds from this event directly benefit the school's Student Assistance Fund, which provides financial aid to first- through eighth-grade community students.

"We are very grateful for the community's support," tournament chairman Gene Harrison said. "We have a lot of fun and for a good cause."

Interested persons are cordially invited to participate. Green fee is $70. Hole sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Harrison at (706) 581-3620. You may also contact Learning Tree School Principal Twila Brown at (706) 278-2736.

Deadline for registration and/or sponsorship and payment is Wednesday, Aug. 18.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you