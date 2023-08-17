TUNNEL HILL — For the first time in five seasons, Northwest Whitfield High School had a new starting quarterback for its season-opening game.
Bruins fans won’t soon forget four-year standout Owen Brooker, but they witnessed a new prolific passer toss five touchdowns in a 38-0 shutout of Pepperell at Northwest Thursday night.
“He doesn’t have to be Owen Brooker, he just has to be Gavin Nuckolls,” Northwest Whitfield head coach Josh Robinson said after the game. “And Gavin is going to be pretty good. I’m really proud of him and how he played.”
For the sophomore starter, just being Gavin Nuckolls was quite enough for Northwest (1-0) to slay the Pepperell Dragons (0-1) in the season-opener Thursday. Nuckolls found five different receivers for five different touchdown passes, totaling 294 yards on 13-for-18 passing before being pulled midway through the third quarter.
Just four plays into his first varsity start, Nuckolls hit senior Hudson Gray in stride for a 49-yard touchdown.
The Bruins led 14-0 after the first quarter and 32-0 at halftime behind a Bruin defense that smothered the Pepperell ground game, limiting the Dragons to just 39 total yards at halftime.
“Defensively, we really ran to the ball and struck some people, which is really good to see early in the year,” Robinson said. “To see those guys fly to the ball was good.”
Northwest harassed Pepperell quarterback Jesse Earwood the few times he did drop back. Dragon running back Tyler Rogers found a little bit of running room early, but Northwest let the Dragons across midfield just once in the first half.
Nuckolls’ touchdown passes ranged from bombs like the opener to Gray to a perfectly-placed strike on a 29-yarder to Breckin Sirmans. That came one play after a Hank Harrison interception gave Northwest a short field.
Nuckolls also found Isaiah Foster for an 11-yard catch-and-run and hit Akendris Douglas in stride for an 87-yard jaunt to the end zone.
The sophomore’s fifth TD pass was a short throw that Evan Jones broke for a 46-yard score.
That one came midway through the third quarter and capped the scoring, with most of Northwest’s starters exiting in the next possession.
“I think our receivers are one of the most talented groups around,” Robinson said.
When Northwest wasn’t airing it out, Cameron Collins paced the ground game, rushing for 34 yards and a touchdown on just four carries. His first quarter touchdown run came from nine-yards out, and the junior plowed over a defender just before crossing the goal line.
The Bruins didn’t punt until after Nuckolls and some other starters exited the game in the third quarter. The only miscue was a failed fourth down attempt on the second drive of the night, with the other five possessions played with a full complement of starters all ending in touchdowns.
The win was a welcome one for Northwest, which ended last season on a three-game skid and lost five of its last six.
Northwest defeated Pepperell, a Class A DI squad, 46-17 in Lindale a year ago in the two schools’ first matchup since 2013. Northwest now leads the all-time series against the Dragons 9-1.
Next week, Northwest will welcome in its northern Whitfield County rivals, as Coahulla Creek makes the trek over to Tunnel Hill Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Northwest leads the all-time series 4-1 over Creek, but the last two games have been evenly-matched, with each team getting a shootout win on the other squad’s field in the last two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.