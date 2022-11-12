TYRONE — A dream season for Coahulla Creek High School football ended with a nightmare of a matchup in the playoffs.
Coahulla Creek’s first ever playoff appearance was made at state power Sandy Creek High Saturday night, and the Colts (7-4) saw the hosts rack up 49 points before the first quarter had even ended in a 70-14 loss in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Sandy Creek (9-2), ranked third in the state, tossed quick touchdowns, ran for some more and were helped by two interceptions that the Patriots returned for touchdowns in the opening quarter.
“They had us outmanned. They’re so big, strong and athletic,” Coahulla Creek head coach Danny Wilson said. “We helped them. We needed them to help us to let us stay in the game, but it was quite the opposite.”
Sandy Creek led 49-0 after the first and 63-0 at halftime before the Colts were able to put together a pair of touchdown drives as a running clock ticked in the second half.
The loss ends what was unequivocally the best football season in Coahulla history to date and sends Sandy Creek into the second round next week.
Coahulla Creek finished 7-3 during the regular season, a school record for wins and the first winning season for the program. The Colts had never won more than two games in a season before winning four last year.
“I’m extremely proud of these seniors,” Wilson said. “They did something that most people didn’t think could be done, which was have a winning season and go to the playoffs. They need to carry that on throughout their life.”
Sandy Creek won the toss and wanted the ball to start the game, and its powerful offense needed just three plays to score.
Quarterback Geimere Latimer tossed the first of his three touchdown passes, finding Keyshon Kenny for a 39-yard touchdown catch.
The Patriot offense scored in three plays, but the defense only needed one.
On Coahulla Creek’s first offensive snap, a tipped pass from senior quarterback Kace Kinnamon was intercepted by Cameron Watts and returned for a score.
The Colts trailed 14-0 with barely a minute gone by.
A Latimer pass set up a Dorian Graham short rushing touchdown. Then Graham caught a 16-yard touchdown from Latimer before breaking off another rushing score on the next Patriot possession.
Another pick-six, this time from Arlington Burney, put the Colts behind 42-0, and Travis Franklin rushed 47 yards for a score to cap the 49-point quarter.
Latimer found Kenny again for his third passing touchdown before Graham scored his third rushing touchdown and fourth overall.
Sandy Creek pulled its starters in the second quarter with a 63-0 lead.
Coahulla Creek kept the ball for a lengthy drive that lasted the entire third quarter before finally getting on the board on the first play of the fourth.
Kinnamon hit senior Manny Dominguez, a duo that connected for a lot of big plays this season, for a short touchdown pass.
After a fumble recovery for a touchdown put the score at 70-7, Kinnamon, the leading passer in Class 3A this season, ran down to the three before handing off to senior rusher Payton Gordon for the game’s final score.
“Finishing up on a positive note was good,” Wilson said. “I’m proud of the way they competed. I don’t think we laid down at all, even after the start. We competed the whole game.”
