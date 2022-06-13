Dalton State College has launched a new branding collection created by Phoenix Design Works. The branding collection includes secondary marks to accentuate the already deep portfolio that Phoenix Design Works created for Dalton State when the school’s athletics programs were reintroduced in 2012.
New images include a standing and action Rage, the school’s roadrunner mascot, for general use, and sport-specific Rage designs for Dalton State’s seven varsity sports and a straight eye profile to show the fierceness of the mascot. The logos will be used to promote the college and athletics department.
“We were looking to increase promotion of our extraordinary athletic programs and the awareness of Rage so we contacted Phoenix Design Works,” Jon Jaudon, Dalton State executive director of athletics and external relations said. “They did a super job addressing our needs and seamlessly blending the new versions with the logos they created almost a decade ago. The ‘eyes’ and the standing Roadrunner (Rage) will be very popular on campus and at our athletics events.”
Phoenix Design Works creates branding and identity programs, advertising and promotion campaigns and new product development. Phoenix has created comprehensive brand and logo identity programs for over 200 of America’s best-known sports and entertainment properties including The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the University of California, Los Angeles, Brown, Disney and NASCAR.
