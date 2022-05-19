Dalton State College sits at second place headed into the final round of competition at the NAIA men’s golf national championships.
The Roadrunners are at 7-under (845) after three of the tournament’s four rounds at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, trailing first-place Keiser by two strokes.
Dalton State entered Thursday with a two-stroke tournament lead over Keiser, but Keiser shot 281 Thursday to Dalton State’s 285, grabbing the lead.
Dalton State sits 12 strokes ahead of third-place Bellevue headed into the final round today.
The defending national champion Roadrunners were 11th after the first day of play on Tuesday, then soared up the leaderboard to the top spot after a record-setting round on Wednesday.
Dalton State set a new record low score for 18 holes for the national championships with an 11-under 273 in the round, beating the previous record of 274 set in 1993 by North Florida. Dalton State’s Matthew Cleary also matched the tournament’s record lowest score for an individual in 18 holes, shooting a 64.
The Roadrunners didn’t fare quite as well on Wednesday, finishing at 1-over for the day, but still secured a contending spot heading into the final round.
Steve Kibare shot Dalton State’s best round on Thursday at 69. Cleary finished with a third-round 75 after his record day on Wednesday. Cleary is eighth and Kibare is 10th on the individual leaderboard.
The Roadrunners hit the course today to decide the national championship.
