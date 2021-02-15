DSC basketball can't keep up with Faulkner

Dalton State College's basketball team couldn't keep pace with Southern States Athletic Conference leader Faulkner (21-2, 12-1 SSAC) Monday night in Montgomery, Alabama, losing 84-69.
The Roadrunners (7-10, 6-6 SSAC) fell behind 17-4 just five minutes in and couldn't recover. Dalton State chipped the deficit back to five, but Faulkner extended it to as much as 21 in the first half, then settled for a 45-33 advantage at the break thanks to a 11-2 Dalton State run.
Dalton State never got Faulkner's advantage below that 12-point margin in the second half.
Dalton State's Marquel Wiggins scored 23 and pulled down seven rebounds in the loss, while Antares Gwyn scored 15 and C.J. Perry scored 10.
Faulkner's C.J. Hines led the game with 24 points.
The Roadrunners get another shot at Faulkner, who they haven't yet defeated in four tries this season, tonight at 7 at Dalton State's Bandy Gym.
