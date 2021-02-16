DSC basketball drops to Faulkner for second night in a row

Dalton State College’s basketball team played Faulkner, the leader in the Southern States Athletic Conference's East division, two nights in a row and came up empty in both games.
After Monday's road loss, the Roadrunners (7-11, 6-7 SSAC) fell to Faulkner (22-2, 13-1 SSAC) 88-76 in Dalton on Tuesday.
Dalton State got out to a strong start and held a 41-40 lead at half, but couldn't stop the Faulkner attack in the second half, giving up 48 and scoring 35.
That Faulkner offense owed its efficiency to guard Jordan Hamlette, who nailed seven of his eight attempted 3-pointers and scored 34 points.
Marquel Wiggins and Antares Gwyn scored 21 and 22 points respectively for Dalton State, and Gwyn added 11 rebounds. Aleksandar Pantelic scored 14 and C.J. Perry netted 13.
The Roadrunners got 19 second-chance points, while holding Faulkner to just three.
The final two regular season games for the Roadrunners, which were scheduled against Middle Georgia State Thursday and Saturday, have been cancelled. The SSAC tournament begins Wednesday, Feb. 24, in Montgomery, Alabama.
