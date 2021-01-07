DSC basketball gets first win of season with road victory over Brewton-Parker

Dalton State College's basketball team picked up its first victory of the season with a 71-62 road victory over Southern States Athletic Conference foe Brewton-Parker Thursday night.
The Roadrunners (1-4, 1-0 SSAC) traveled to Mount Vernon for the win in the conference opener for both teams.
Dalton State committed 19 turnovers but forced Brewton-Parker (2-7, 0-1 SSAC) into 23 turnovers to help get the win. The Roadrunners also nailed nine of their 19 3-point attempts.
Marquel Wiggins hit two of his three 3-pointers and led Dalton State with 18 points. A.J. Hassell scored 15, while C.J. Perry tallied 14.
Benjamin Ross led the game with 20 points for Brewton-Parker, and Jack Gray contributed 16 points.
It was the first win of the season for Dalton State after the Roadrunners began 0-4.
The teams play again in the second half of a home-and-home matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Dalton State's Bandy Gym.
