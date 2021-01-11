DSC basketball gets second win in three days over Brewton-Parker

Dalton State College’s basketball team began its regular season with four straight losses, but the Roadrunners are now 2-0 in Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) play.
Dalton State (2-4, 2-0 SSAC) defeated Brewton-Parker (2-8, 0-2 SSAC) 77-59 at home on Saturday, marking the second time in three days that the Roadrunners defeated Brewton-Parker. DSC beat the Barons 71-62 on the road on Thursday.
In Saturday's game, the Roadrunners turned it on after half with 48 second-half points to pull away from Brewton-Parker.
Dalton State led by six at half.
Dalton State's Marquel Wiggins led that charge with 22 of his 26 points coming after half, while A.J. Hassell knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 14. Igor Stokic scored 10 and pulled down seven rebounds, while Antares Gwyn scored eight and boarded nine.
Gwyn and Stokic helped the Roadrunners out-rebound Brewton-Parker 38-24. John Allen led the Barons with 15.
The Roadrunners have another SSAC test tonight in Montgomery, Alabama, against 9-1 Faulkner. Faulkner was the regular season SSAC champion last season, before Dalton State won the conference tournament.
The game is at 8 p.m.
