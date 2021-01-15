DSC basketball holds on for win over Florida College

Dalton State College’s basketball team clinched a narrow 65-63 road victory in Temple Terrace, Florida, over Florida College Friday night.
Florida College hit a 3-pointer with seconds left to cut the deficit to two, but a potential game-winning triple after a steal was off.
The Roadrunners (3-5, 3-1 Southern States Athletic Conference) got their fifth straight win over the Falcons (10-4, 0-1 SSAC) with the win.
Florida College led 24-26 at the half.
A.J. Hassell lead the Roadrunners in scoring with 14, with Paul Eromosele and Marquel Wiggins both contributing 12 points each.
The Roadrunners outscored the Falcons 28-16 in the paint.
Ladarron Cleveland led the game with 21 points for the Falcons, and Matt Simpson earned a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Dalton State plays Florida College again today at 5 p.m.
