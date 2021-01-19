DSC basketball picks up win over Voorhees in break from SSAC action

Dalton State College’s basketball took a break from Southern States Athletic Conference action with a 77-75 home non-conference win Tuesday over Voorhees College of Denmark, South Carolina.
The Roadrunners (4-6, 3-2 SSAC) led Voorhees (0-1) 38-36 at the break, and that two-point margin would be the final difference.
Voorhees was playing in its first game of the season after sitting out the fall semester due to COVID-19.
Marquel Wiggins had 18 points, six rebounds and two assists for Dalton State.
Dalton State got the win on the day after former head coach Tony Ingle passed away due to complications of COVID-19. Ingle was the first head coach of Dalton State's rebooted basketball program in 2013.
Ingle, who played at then-Dalton Junior College during its original 10-year basketball run, coached Dalton State to an NAIA national championship in 2015 before retiring after the 2018 season.
A moment of silence in honor of Ingle, who was 68, was observed before the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.