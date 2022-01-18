DSC basketball reschedules games, some to be held in Bandy Gym with limited capacity

Another Dalton State College basketball game has been postponed, bringing more changes to the team's schedule. Thursday's game against Faulkner has been rescheduled to Monday at 7:30 p.m. due to COVID-19 protocols. The game is now at Bandy Gymnasium on Dalton State's campus.
Previously-postponed games against Talladega and William Carey have been rescheduled for Jan. 26 and Jan. 31 respectively. Both games begin 7:30 p.m. and are at Bandy Gymnasium due to the lack of availability of Mashburn Arena at the Dalton Convention Center.
The Roadrunners have now had five straight scheduled contests postponed because of COVID-19.
All games played at Bandy Gym will have limited seating. No new tickets will be sold for those games. Only current season ticket holders along with faculty, staff and students will be admitted. With the limited number of seats, admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Road games against Oakwood and Middle Georgia State were also previously postponed. The matchup against Oakwood is rescheduled for Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. No date has been scheduled for Middle Georgia.
