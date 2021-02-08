DSC basketball resumes play with blowout win after COVID-19 postponements

After an 11-day wait between games due to several postponements due to COVID-19, Dalton State College's basketball team got an easy win on Saturday.
The Roadrunners (6-8, 5-4 Southern States Athletic Conference) blasted past Brewton-Parker (4-16, 2-8 SSAC) 72-43 Saturday at Dalton State's Bandy Gym.
Brewton-Parker scored the game's first points, but Dalton State scored 18 of the next 23 to gain a double-digit lead that wouldn't again shrink below 10.
The Roadrunners sprinted into halftime with a 32-16 lead, then kept increasing the advantage from there.
A run led by Dalton State's C.J. Perry stretched the Roadrunner lead over 20 in the second half.
Perry had 12 of his 17 points in the second half, nailing four of his five 3-pointers after the break.
Marquel Wiggins was the Roadrunner's leading scorer with 23 points, and he also pulled down seven rebounds.
Aleksandar Pantelic joined Perry with 17 points, and Aaron Burress grabbed 10 rebounds to go with six points.
Dalton State held the Barons to just 14.3% from behind the three-point line and 36.7% shooting overall. The Roadrunners hit on 46% of their shots.
The Roadrunners play back-to-back home games on Friday and Saturday against Florida College, with whom they split two games with earlier in the year. Friday's game begins at 7 p.m., while Saturday's tip is 5 p.m.
