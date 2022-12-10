The Dalton State College Roadrunners are the only team in the country that placed five players on the NAIA Men’s Soccer All-America teams.
After a season that saw Dalton State seize the NAIA’s top ranking and reach the NAIA national quarterfinals for the first time, five Roadrunners were honored among the three teams announced by the NAIA All-America committee.
Guilherme Franca, the Southern States Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year, was named to the 11-member first team, as was Michael Barrueta, the SSAC Golden Gloves winner.
A pair of Roadrunners freshmen, Jaime Mendiola and Josh Ramos, were tabbed as second-teamers, and Justin Riescher is a member of the third team.
Dalton State is the only team to have five All-Americans on the first, second and third teams. Mid-America Christian had four, and Bethel, the NAIA national champion, had three.
Bethel’s Tim Noeding was named the national player of the year.
Dalton State’s two first-teamers in Franca and Barrueta matched Bethel as the only school to place two members on the first team.
Franca, a senior back, was selected to the team as one of three defenders. Barrueta, a sophomore from Chattanooga who recorded 30 saves and tallied 12 shutouts, is the only goalkeeper on the first team.
Mendiola, a former Coahulla Creek High School star, was named a second-team All-American in just his first season of collegiate action. The one-time signee with North Carolina State returned to his hometown team to score three goals and had two assists in a freshman campaign in which he locked down a starting spot as a key midfielder for Dalton State.
Ramos, a freshman from Sebring, Florida, was named to the second team after putting up eight goals and five assists.
Riescher, no stranger to the All-American teams, was named to one of the three teams for the third time in his Roadrunners career. His 13 goals and five assists netted him a third team selection at forward.
