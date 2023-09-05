It was a familiar event to open the 2023 season for the Dalton State College women’s cross country team as they finished 10th overall in the Belmont Opener hosted by Belmont University at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday morning.
Junior Giselle Dominguez led the Lady Roadrunners, finishing 53rd overall with a time of 20:08. Returning to competitive intercollegiate athletics, Ashley Hartness dons a new uniform this season, moving over from the women’s soccer team and finished second on the team and 71st overall in a time of 21:08.
Freshman Madison Todd came home 80th in 21:33, getting her first taste of collegiate action. Marlene Paez had a time of 21:56 to finish 85th overall, while Haley Hartman ran the course in 22:00, good enough for 88th. Senior Kayla Mattox opened her final season as a Lady Roadrunner finishing 97th with a time of 22:51.
The Lady Roadrunners will travel to Valley, Alabama, on Sept. 16 to compete in the Point Invitational at Valley/Shawmut Airport.
