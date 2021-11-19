DSC cross country finishes 28th at NAIA nationals

Dalton State College's cross country team concluded its season Friday with a 28th place finish in the NAIA national meet in Vancouver, Washington.
The team, which won the Southern States Athletic Conference earlier this month, finished 28th in a field of the top teams in the country competing for the national championship. Dalton State finished with an average time of 20:11 between its five runners in the 5,000-meter race. Milligan, the national champion, had an average time of 18:48.
Dalton State's Kathryn Vradenburgh was the top Roadrunner finisher overall, finishing in 19:01.2, good for the 40th position in the national meet. Vradenburgh, who was named the SSAC Runner of the Year and was the individual SSAC champion this season, finished a full minute faster than the next Roadrunner. Riley Jo Ford and Alex Gass both finished inside the top 200 runners with times of 20:04.6 and 20:13.7, respectively.
Kay Vradenburgh was at 209, Giselle Dominguez at 275, Ella Coley at 303 and Kate Roberts at 313.
Dalton State fell a little short of the highest finish in school history at the national meet. That came last year, when the Lady Roadrunners finished 18th in the country.
Coley and Dominguez are both finishing up strong freshman campaigns for Dalton State after starring at local high schools. Coley is a Coahulla Creek graduate, while Dominguez hails from Dalton High. Roberts, a Northwest Whitfield graduate, completed her junior season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.