DSC cross country finishes second in race at Carrollton

The Dalton State College cross country team travelled south to compete at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton on Saturday, finishing second to the University of North Georgia for the second race in a row. Thirteen teams competed.
"Today was a solid race for us," Dalton State head coach Dean Thompson said. "We were missing our No. 2 athlete, Riley Ford, but it was good to the rest of the team make up for her absence. Our top-five average time was faster than last year despite Riley not being able to run."
The Lady Roadrunners were led, once again, by All-American junior Kathryn Vradenburgh, who took the overall individual title. She managed to run 19:19 on the tough, hilly course. She led from the gun and finished 16 seconds ahead of her closest competitor.
Senior Alex Gass was the second Roadrunner to cross the line when she finished 12th overall in a time of 20:42. She was followed closely by freshman Giselle Dominguez, a Dalton High School graduate, at 15th overall with a time of 20:52.
Senior Kay Vradenburgh crossed the finish line eight seconds later at 21:00, which was just off her best time on the course and was good enough for 17th.
Freshman Ella Coley, a Coahulla Creek High School graduate, was the 22nd finisher overall and fifth scorer for the team when she crossed the line in 21:22. Running right behind Coley was junior Kate Roberts (21:26). She was very close to her personal best time on this course.
Running much faster than last year at the same race was junior Rebecca Poe, a Northwest Whitfield graduate, who finished 37th overall with a time of 22:38. Charging hard at the end of the race and finishing just four seconds behind Poe was sophomore Kayla Mattox. Junior Haley Tillery finished the race 41st in 22:54.
The No. 20 Lady Roadrunners race Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky, at the Louisville Classic.
