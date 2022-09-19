The Dalton State College cross country team was in action in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday at the NAIA Pre-Nationals Invitational. Many of the best NAIA teams were there, and the Roadrunners finished fourth overall behind NCAA Division I Florida Atlantic University and NAIA powerhouses University of the Cumberlands and Savannah College of Arts and Design.
The first Roadrunner across the finish line was Kathryn Vradenburgh, who finished in 11th place in a time of 19:16. She was followed closely by Riley Jo Ford in 12th place (19:27). Giselle Dominguez, a Dalton High School graduate, finished 27th at 20:14, while Haley Tillery finished 53rd in 21:28. Rounding out the scoring top five, and running her best time of the year on the toughest course, was Rebecca Poe in 21:42.
Ella Coley, Kayla Mattox and Marlene Paez finished close together just over 22 minutes.
“We learned some things today,” said Dalton State head coach Dean Thompson. “Our top three are very close to where they should be at this time of the year. Each of them have run solid races and they will get better.”
The Lady Roadrunners are back in action Saturday at the Coach Gary Wilson Invitational hosted by the University of West Georgia in Carrollton.
