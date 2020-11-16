DSC cross country team wins conference crown

The Dalton State College Roadrunners cross country team is once again wearing the crown, placing all five runners in the top 10 in going back-to-back winning the 2020 Southern States Athletic Conference Championship at Oakville Indian Mounds in Danville, Alabama, on Monday.
Freshman Riley Jo Ford paced the field finishing first overall with a time of 19:06 in the 5K (3.1-mile) race. In third overall was 2019 SSAC Freshman of the Year Kathryn Vradenburgh with at time of 19:31. Alex Gass finished right outside the top five in sixth at 19:54, giving the team three runners finishing in under 20 minutes.
Kay Vradenburgh came home in ninth at 20:25 followed by Kate Roberts in tenth at 20:30 as every counting time for Dalton State was in the top 10 overall. Kayla Mattox and Rebecca Poe also ran in the event. Mattox finished in 14th with a time of 21:00, while Poe slotted in 32nd in at 22:27.
This is the fourth SSAC title for the Roadrunners. All championships have been back-to-back as the team won titles in 2014 and 2015 to go with their win last season.
The Roadrunners advance to the NAIA National Meet on Friday, April 9, 2020, at Seminole Valley Cross Country Course in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
