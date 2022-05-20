Dalton State College had a huge lead over any team behind the Roadrunners in the standings on the final day of the NAIA men’s golf national championships.
Dalton State just couldn’t keep pace with Keiser.
The defending national champion Roadrunners fell three strokes shy of Keiser University as the battle for the top spot landed with the squad from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after the fourth and final round of competition at the national championship tourney at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Dalton State finished at 3-under (1133) for the four-day, 72-hole tournament. Keiser won the title with a 6-under 1130.
The two teams ran away with the top two spots in the nation. Dalton State and Keiser were the only teams under par when the dust settled, and the third place finisher was Bellevue, 15 strokes behind Dalton State at a 12-over 1148.
Dalton State’s Matthew Cleary and Steve Kibare finished tied for fifth in the individual standings at 4-under (280).
Dalton State, which won the NAIA national championship for the first time in program history last season, slipped up in the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament last month after six straight conference championships. The Roadrunners recovered from missing out on what would have been their seventh straight conference title to nearly secure a second straight national championship.
Dalton State had the lead after two days of competition after a record-setting second round. Dalton State set a new record low score for 18 holes for the national championships with an 11-under 273 in Wednesday’s second round, beating the previous record of 274 set in 1993 by North Florida. Cleary also matched the tournament’s record lowest score for an individual in 18 holes on Wednesday, shooting a 64.
Keiser, which shared the lead after the first round, seized back a two stroke advantage over Dalton State after Thursday.
Both teams had their worst showings of the tournament in round four, with Dalton State at 4-over for the day and Keiser at 3-over.
Kibare had Dalton State’s best round of Friday with a 1-under 70, but Dalton State couldn’t take advantage of Keiser’s small stumble to make up any more ground.
Trevor Bassett was Dalton State’s third best finisher in the tournament, tying for third place with a 1-over 285. Tyler White was in a tie for 32nd with a 290, while Cole Wentworth rounded out the Roadrunners in 59th with a 297 for the tournament.
