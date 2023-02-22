The Dalton State College men’s and women’s golf teams returned to the course for the start of the spring slate on Monday and Tuesday at the Kinderlou Forest Spring Invite in Valdosta.
The sixth-ranked Dalton State men brought home a wire-to-wire victory in their first action since October, while a comeback left the third-ranked Lady Roadrunners five shots behind winner Keiser in the runner-up position.
The men compiled an 861 team score, good for a 3-under par mark and 10 strokes better than runner-up Coastal Georgia.
”Getting a fast start for the spring was good to see,” said Dalton State coach Ben Rickett. “We made a lot of birdies which is a positive but we need some cleaning up on some of the mistakes as we progress.”
Steve Kibare and Gavin Noble each finished the three-round tournament strong with matching 3-under 69 scores in round three. Kibare finished second in the individual standings and Noble took fifth, with both making the all-tournament team. Trevor Bassett and Brock Hoover were sixth and seventh, respectively, and Cole Wentworth finished 43rd.
The women made up 10 strokes of a 15-stroke deficit to Keiser in the final round, but that left the Lady Roadrunners five strokes behind for the tournament at 923.
“I’m really proud of the way we fought back after a bad first round,” Dalton State head coach Jim McGrew said. “To break 300 on that course is really good playing.”
Dalton State carded 298 as a team in the third round. Mailey Buzzell ended with a third-place individual finish, while Megan Donahue was right behind in fourth. Sydney Hermann and Cameron Daniel both finished in the top-10. Hanna Bullard finished tied for 24th with Ella Cress, who was playing as an individual. Rylie Kosney also competed as an individual, finishing 10th.
