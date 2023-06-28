The Dalton State College men's and women's golf teams added seven All-Americans to their already impressive haul after the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. The women placed their whole starting five on the All-American list while the men had two.
For the NAIA, Gavin Noble and Steve Kibare made the first team for the men, while Noble made 1st and Kibare 2nd team in the Golf Coaches Association of America ballot. Noble led the Roadrunners with a 72.30 scoring average in 10 events played with five top-fives, seven top-10s, and a low round of 66. He finished seventh overall in the Golfstat individual rankings.
Kibare finished 11th in the Golfstat individual rankings and just behind Noble in scoring average at 72.76. He also played in all 10 events with a trio of top-fives and eight top-10s. He is now a three-time All-American on both the NAIA and GCAA lists.
The women had a program-record five student-athletes make an All-American squad. Sydney Hermann made first team NAIA and second team Women's Golf Coaches Association while finishing eighth in the Golfstat individual rankings. She played in all 10 events with a 75.56 scoring average, one win, two top-fives, and five top-10s. Hermann also went 1-1 in match play.
Rylie Kosney was a second team NAIA and third team WGCA All-American. She finished 22nd in the Golfstat rankings with one win, two top-fives, and five top-10s. She also had a victory in match play. Riley's co-victory in the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship was historic as she set the women's course record at RTJ at Cambrian Ridge with a final round 6-under 66.
Mailey Buzzell also collected second team NAIA honors, her third such recognition since becoming a Roadrunner. She narrowly missed out on a third WGCA award. She ended the season 31st in the Golfstat rankings with one win, a shared SSAC Championship with teammate Riley Kosney, two top-fives, and three top-10s. She went 2-0 in match play with a 76.68 season scoring average.
Megan Donahue had her best season in her last as she garnered third team NAIA honors and a 26th place Golfstat ranking. In 10 tournaments, she posted a 77.12 scoring average, two top-fives, and four top-10s. She posted a 3-0 record in match play at the Eagle Match Play and placed top-25 at the NAIA National Championship.
Cameron Daniel made her fourth All-America squad with a third team NAIA selection. She finished 34th in the Golfstat rankings as the entire starting five ended the season top-35 in the country. Like Donahue, Daniel went 3-0 in match play and had a 77.08 scoring average. She claimed two top-fives and four top-10s in 10 events on the year.
The five All-Americans on the women's side is a program record while the seven total between the two programs ties for second all-time with the 2018 squads and one behind the 2021 season where the men and women had four All-Americans each for a total of eight. The Roadrunners and Lady Roadrunners will tee it up again in September as they aim to add more All-American awards to the trophy case.
