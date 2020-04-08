DSC golfer Rebne repeats as SSAC Player of the Year

Not even a pandemic-shortened season could keep Dalton State College golfer Ben Rebne from racking up accolades.
Despite a shortened senior season due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Rebne was been named the Southern States Athletic Conference Player of the Year for a second straight season.
Rebne earned the honor, announced Tuesday night, after a standout senior season. Rebne ranked second in the NAIA head-to-head rankings and led the SSAC in scoring average at 70.89, good enough for fourth in the nation.
Rebne joins his former Dalton State teammate S.M. Lee as the only Roadrunner golfers to win the award in back-to-back seasons. Lee repeated in 2017 and 2018 before Rebne won in 2019 and this season. Rebne ranks as tops on the Dalton State program's leaderboards in rounds played (102), birdies (330) and eagles (nine). He tallied four wins this season and seven on his career.
Joining Rebne as First-Team All-Conference members were Sport Allmond and Matthew Cleary, who both repeated after an all-conference selection a season ago. Allmond, a senior, was also named to the SSAC All-Academic Team.
Senior Eli Hendricks was named to the Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team.
