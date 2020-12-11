DSC hoops schedule shakeup has Ireland returning to alma mater Saturday

A shakeup in Dalton State College basketball's upcoming schedule has head coach Coach Alex Ireland returning to the place where his career began.
Dalton State will now travel to Kennesaw on Saturday to take on Kennesaw State University, Ireland's alma mater. The Roadrunners and Owls hit the court at KSU Convocation Center at 2 p.m.
"I'm very excited to return to my alma mater where I started as a student manager for Coach (Tony) Ingle," said Ireland. "Kennesaw will always be a special place to me, and the opportunity to return as the head coach of the Roadrunners means the world to me."
Ireland graduated from Kennesaw State in 2012, and Ingle was the former men's basketball coach at Dalton State.
The original opponent for the Roadrunners on Saturday, Reinhardt University, will shift to Thursday, Dec. 17, with the 5 p.m. tip remaining the same.
Kennesaw State has a 25% capacity attendance policy due to COVID-19.
Other changes to the schedule are for Southern States Athletic Conference play. The SSAC moved to an East/West divisional format where each team plays the other four times, creating a 16-game schedule for all members. The Roadrunners will play Thursday/Saturday home-and-home games against Brewton-Parker on Jan. 7 and 9, then again on Feb. 4 and 6. Both Saturday matchups are in Dalton.
The Roadrunners will follow the same format with Middle Georgia State with games on Jan. 21, Jan. 23, Feb. 18 and Feb. 20. The second games of the home-and-home series are at Dalton State's Bandy Gym.
Dalton State visits Florida College for Friday/Saturday games on Jan. 15 and 16, with the Falcons returning to Dalton on Feb. 12 and 13. Each tussle with Faulkner (Ala.) will be on a Tuesday, with road games on Jan. 12 and Feb. 2 and in Dalton on Jan. 26 and Feb. 16.
