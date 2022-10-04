Michael Barrueta, the goalkeeper for the Dalton State College men's soccer team, earned recognition from both a conference and national level for his play in the Roadrunners' tough weekend games.
Barrueta was named the defensive player of the week both nationally in the NAIA and by the Southern States Athletic Conference. The SSAC award was announced Monday, and Barrueta received the national honor on Tuesday.
Barrueta allowed just one total goal in two games against top competition over the weekend. Against No.1 Mobile on Friday, Barrueta made three saves and preserved a shutout as the Roadrunners toppled the top-ranked team in the country.
Barrueta followed that performance by making three saves in a 1-1 draw against No. 15 William Carey on Sunday. Barrueta has allowed six goals total on the season and has led the Roadrunners to three shutouts.
Barrueta, a sophomore from Chattanooga and son of Dalton State goalkeeper coach David Barrueta, is the first Roadrunner to earn a national weekly honor in the NAIA this season.
He's also the first Dalton State player this season to earn a defensive player of the week designation from the SSAC. Teammates Justin Riescher and Josh Ramos have been awarded the offensive counterpart to the award this season.
Daniel named conference golfer of the week
Cameron Daniel was named the Southern States Athletic Conference Women's Golfer of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Daniel finished fourth individually to lead the Lady Roadrunners to a runner-up finish at the Invite at Innisbrook last week.
It's the third career weekly conference honor for Daniel, a senior.
She's the second Lady Roadrunner to win the weekly award in the four weeks it's been given out this season. Sydney Hermann also took home the honor earlier this year.
