DSC men picked as co-favorite in preseason conference poll, women tabbed to finish sixth

After the Dalton State College men's soccer team won their first Southern States Athletic Conference championship last season, the Roadrunners have been tabbed by the conference's coaches as co-favorites to do it again.
Dalton State received 60 points, including four first place votes from the SSAC coaches, to finish first in the preseason conference coaches poll. William Carey, the second-place finisher last year, finished with the same vote total.
The Roadrunners finished 12-1-1 last season en route to an SSAC title and NAIA national tournament appearance. The conference season was played this spring rather than the usual fall schedule after being bumped back due to COVID-19. The team will play in the fall this year, with their first game kicking off Wednesday against Reinhardt at Lakeshore Park in Dalton.
"We are honored to be selected as No. 1 alongside William Carey," DSC head coach Saif Alsafeer said. "We look forward to another competitive SSAC schedule."
The Roadrunners have also been voted 11th in the national NAIA preseason coaches poll.
The DSC women's team was picked to finish sixth in the eight-team SSAC in the preseason poll. The Roadrunners, which finished 4-10 (1-5 SSAC) last season, were picked ahead of Blue Mountain and Talladega.
The women's team opens their season Tuesday at Marietta against Life University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.