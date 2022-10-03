Dalton State College’s men’s soccer team played two top-15 teams over the course of three days, and the ninth-ranked Roadrunners escaped that gauntlet still without a loss on the season.
After toppling No.1 ranked Mobile Friday night in Dalton, the Roadrunners (7-0-3) welcomed 15th-ranked William Carey (5-1-3) on Sunday. Dalton State played to a 1-1 draw against the Southern States Athletic Conference opponent.
Justin Riescher’s first-half goal put the Roadrunners up 1-0, but a second-half score from the visitors knotted the game.
Riescher’s goal came off an assist from Rasmus Andersson and Guilherme Franca. Andersson received a long pass from Franca, then found an open Riescher with a cross pass. That goal came in the 27th minute, and there wasn’t another score until the Crusaders found an answer in the 65th minute.
Reon Dawes sent in the tying goal after a corner kick from William Carey.
The game was as evenly matched in the statistics comparison as the draw on the scoreboard would indicate.
Both teams tallied 11 shots, and both teams had five of those shots reach goal, but the pair of SSAC contenders reached those totals by different paths. Dalton State was the aggressor in the first half, tallying seven shots while allowing just one from the Crusaders, but that script flipped in the second frame, with William Carey taking a 10-4 advantage. The Roadrunners didn’t have a shot on goal after halftime.
Each keeper — Michael Barrueta for Dalton State and Andreas Kokoska for William Carey — tallied four saves.
Leonardo Seixas led Dalton State with four shots, including two that reached goal. Jaime Mendiola, the Coahulla Creek High School product, had a pair of shots for Dalton State, including one that would have been bound for goal. Cristiano Catarino also had one of Dalton State’s shots on goal.
Despite not pulling out a win against William Carey, the undefeated weekend against two of the top teams in the SSAC leaves the Roadrunners at 1-0-1 in the conference with only one nationally-ranked conference opponent, No. 18 Life, left on the schedule. Dalton State is the only team in the conference left without a loss.
Dalton State has a break from conference play with a 7 p.m. road game against Fisk in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.
Prior to the men’s game on Sunday, the Dalton State women had their own showdown with a nationally-ranked William Carey team.
The sixth-ranked Crusaders (7-2-1) piled up 46 shots and took a 5-0 lead in a 6-1 win over Dalton State (2-4-3).
The visitors’ 46 shots compared to just five total for the Lady Roadrunners. Four of those shots were shots on goal, however, and Ava Vandoren scored the only Dalton State goal.
William Carey’s 24 shots on goal were too much for the Lady Roadrunners to handle. Kauany Sousa had a hat trick with three goals and Julia Herbst added two more as the Crusaders took a 3-0 halftime lead and ran away with the game.
Dalton State goalkeeper Brooke Alvarez, a Northwest Whitfield High School graduate, had 18 saves but couldn’t keep all of a barrage of shots out of the net.
The Lady Roadrunners next play Faulkner in a home game Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.